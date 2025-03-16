Miami groups join nationwide calls for release of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil

Several local groups in Miami joined others nationwide in demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist who helped lead protests against Israel at Columbia University. Federal immigration authorities took the graduate student into custody March 8 to deport him for for his role in campus demonstrations.

"The United States government intends to deport Mahmoud without cause, simply for the 'crime' of speaking out against Israel’s horrific crimes in Gaza," said the group in a statement prior to the demonstration in downtown Miami at the Torch of Friendship.

The Miami and Broward chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America, Jewish Voice for Peace South Florida, and the Young Democratic Socialists of America at FIU co-sponsored the protest.

The groups displayed a "Free Mahmoud" banner and other signs pressing for Khalil's release from detention.

"It is wrong. It’s a violation of his civil liberties," Maria Franzblau, organizer and co-chair of the Miami Democratic Socialists of America told NBC6.

Protests were held in other cities around the country.

In New York City, police arrested dozens of demonstrators who filled the lobby of Trump Tower to denounce Khalil's immigration arrest. The Jewish Voice for Peace protesters wore red shirts reading “Jews say stop arming Israel” at Thursday's protest and chanted “Bring Mahmoud home now!”

Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident who is married to an American citizen and hasn’t been charged with breaking any laws. He's being held in Louisiana and faces deportation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he revoked Khalil's permission to be in the U.S. because of his role in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia, saying they had riled up “anti-Jewish” sentiment and amounted to support for Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza and attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

President Donald Trump has said Khalil’s arrest was the first “of many to come” and vowed on social media to deport students who he said engage in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity.”