Miramar names new fire chief to lead Miramar Fire-Rescue Department

Courtesy / City of Miramar Miramar on Friday named a longtime veteran of the Miramar Fire-Rescue Department, Jermaine McFarlane, as its new chief on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Jermaine McFarlane rose through the ranks, most recently serving as Deputy Fire Chief, and will now lead a team of 182 personnel, including 162 sworn firefighters. He began his new job on Friday.

“It is the honor of my life to serve the residents of Miramar in this new capacity,” said McFarlane in a statement. “Having spent the past 26 years with the department, I am deeply committed to our mission of excellence in public safety. I look forward to leading our outstanding men and women in uniform as we continue to protect and serve this great city.”

Said Mayor Wayne M. Messam in a statement: “[McFarlane’s] decades of service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the people of Miramar make him the right choice to lead us forward.”

