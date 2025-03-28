Florida House approves 'Lucy’s Law' on new boating safety measures

The Florida House has unanimously approved a new boating safety bill. The measure aims to enhance safety on the water by strengthening penalties for boating accidents and reckless operation.

It also updates vessel operation rules, enforces fines for specific noncriminal infractions and establishes a minimum mandatory prison term for manslaughter involving Boating Under the Influence.

House Bill 289, also known as “Lucy’s Law,” was named after Lucy Fernandez, a 17-year-old girl who died in a boating crash off Boca Chita Key in 2022.

The bill now goes to the Senate before it’s sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

