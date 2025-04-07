Coral Gables voters will elect a new mayor, two commissioners

Coral Gables voters will elect a new mayor and two commissioners in tomorrow’s municipal election.

The election will decide which voting bloc will hold a majority over the commission.



Incumbent Mayor Vince Lago is facing two challengers, including former city hall ally and sitting Commissioner Kirk Menendez, who has stood firmly against the mayor and described the city as a cesspool of public corruption.



Lago leads Menendez in fundraising more than 10-to-1.



The third candidate, Michael Anthony Abbott, is a long-time accountant and a founding member of the community engagement group Coral Gables Action Committee.



For the commissioners, current Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson will face off against Laureano Cancio and Felix Pardo for the Group 2 spot. And in Group 3, Richard Lara, the Lago-backed candidate, will challenge attorney Thomas Wells and Claudia Miro, who previously ran unsuccessfully for the same seat.

READ MORE: Meet the 2025 Miami Shores candidates competing in Tuesday's election

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.