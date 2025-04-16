Used car prices in South Florida are rising. The average price: $31,539

In the market for a used car in South Florida? Be prepared for some sticker shock.

A new study by that analyzed prices for more than 1.4 million used cars in the Miami-Fort-Lauderdale region found prices skyrocketing.

The average 1- to 5-year-old used car cost $31,539 in March – a change of 6.4%, or $1,885, from a year ago, according to the latest iSeeCars study. The national average, $31,624, was about the same.

“Used car prices had been falling by as much as 7.3% in June 2024, but over the past 6 months these prices stabilized,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Now the average used car price is going up nationally, and this is before tariffs have impacted new car pricing, which could further raise used prices between 5% to 10%.”