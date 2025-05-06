© 2025 WLRN
Gov. DeSantis says he will sign bill into law banning fluoride in drinking water, effective July 1

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published May 6, 2025 at 5:13 PM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was updating residents of the path of Hurricane Ian.
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he plans to sign a bill, SB 700, into law that bans the use of fluoride in drinking water across the state. The Florida Legislature approved it last week.

The announcement came the same day Miami-Dade Commissioners voted 8-4 to override Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s veto of their legislation to end adding fluoride to water.

Under the forthcoming state law, local governments throughout Florida will be prohibited from adding fluoride to municipal water supplies — ending a decades-old practice.

“We have other ways where people can get access to fluoride,” said DeSantis, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday in Miami. “When you do this in the water supply, you’re taking away a choice of someone who may not want to have overexposure to fluoride.”

The new law takes effect July 1.
