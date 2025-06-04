Low-pressure system to move north, easing rain in South Florida

So when can South Florida expect a break from all this rain we've been getting for the last few days?

According to the National Weather Service, the low pressure system that cause it will begin moving north.

Conditions should start getting better tomorrow, but we can expect more heavy rains first.

The weather service has extended flood watches for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties through this afternoon.

