Florida school supplies tax holiday starts this August

A change in Florida law is giving families more time to buy school supplies without added sales tax.

Florida’s "Back to School Sales Tax Holiday" has been revamped to offer a full month of tax-free shopping this month — the holiday begins Aug. 1.

This year, Florida lawmakers signed off on a tax break on school supplies for one full month to run for all of August.

The school sales tax holiday is now designed to be an annual event.

Also going into effect today is Florida's permanent sales tax exemption on certain hurricane supplies.

