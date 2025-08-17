7 state correctional officers charged in cover up of beating of Dade Correctional Institution inmate

Seven former Florida Department of Corrections officers stand accused of brutally beating a handcuffed inmate inside Dade Correctional Institution in Florida City and attempting to conceal the incident, several South Florida television media outlets reported.

The media outlets, citing court records and statements from FDC, reported that, on the night of April 5, inmate Christopher Castro was escorted by two corrections officers from the shower area to a location outside Lt. Shentrica Clark’s office — where surveillance cameras were not positioned.

It was there that officers Jordi Calero and DeAndre Hill allegedly kicked and punched Castro repeatedly in the face, head, back, and arms, despite his hands being cuffed behind his back, reported CBS4 News and WPLG 10.

Five other officers — Trayvon Norton, Richard Jackson, Freddie Morgan, Shentrica Clark, and Jochen Anglin — are accused not only of witnessing the assault but failing to report it. Some reportedly tried to eliminate evidence of the attack, including cleaning up blood smeared on the cell walls, according to WSVN 7 News and others.

The day after Castro's return to his holding cell, he had noticeable injuries and blood on his clothing. Yet Clark reportedly attempted a cover-up by claiming Castro had been injured when he “tried to stab a corrections officer in the recreational yard,” a claim not supported by surveillance footage or witnesses.

All seven officers have been dismissed, with six arrested and charged with offenses ranging from battery on a detainee and tampering with physical evidence to failure to report use of force and perjury.

Castro’s family expressed shock and heartbreak. His mother, Mary Pratt, told WSVN 7 News; “Justice has to be served. They can’t get away with that. They can’t."

Said Marcus Pratt to WSVN 7 News:L “I feel like his rights were violated on so many levels."

In response, the FDC officials in a statement said that it “does not tolerate inappropriate conduct” toward individuals in its custody and that all involved employees “were dismissed as quickly as administratively possible."

Arrest warrants for all seven defendants were issued last Monday, Aug. 11.