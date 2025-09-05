Sen. Rick Scott sponsors bill to rename Department of Defense to Department of War

Sen. Rick Scott is co-sponsoring legislation to "restore America’s Department of Defense to its original name of the Department of War."

"Restoring the name to Department of War reflects our true purpose: to dominate wars, not merely respond after being provoked," said Scott in a statement on Friday. "President Trump has made it clear that our nation will pursue Peace Through Strength — and we will always stand ready to defend our freedoms.”

The proposed bill follows the lead of President Donald Trump, who plans to sign an executive order Friday to rebrand the Department of Defense as the Department of War. It's the president's latest effort to project an image of toughness for America’s military.

The Republican president can’t formally change the name without legislation, which his administration would request from Congress.

In the meantime, Trump will authorize the Pentagon to use “secondary titles” so the department can go by its original name.

Also co-sponsoring the bill is Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. In the House, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, of Florida, has introduced companion legislation.