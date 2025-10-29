Coral Gables to launch free southern loop trolley pilot on Monday

The City of Coral Gables is set to expand its free public transit network with the launch of a new Southern Loop Trolley route pilot program, beginning Monday.

The one-year pilot program aims to provide a no-cost, accessible link to various city destinations.

The new loop will run from the Douglas Road Metrorail Station to Red Road (Southwest 57th Avenue) along Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

The expansion will offer residents, students, and visitors convenient access to key locations, including the University of Miami campus, various medical offices, and area schools.

The route connects directly with the Metrorail system and the city’s two existing trolley lines, weaving a more cohesive transportation network.

The pilot program’s duration is set at one year to allow officials to evaluate ridership data and gather community feedback before making a decision on its permanent continuation.

The project received partial funding from the Florida Department of Transportation.

“This new Southern Loop Trolley expands our community’s mobility network and offers an easy, free and sustainable way to move around the city,” said Monica Beltran, Director of Parking, Sustainability and Mobility Services.

For more information and a route map, visit here.

