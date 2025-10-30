Coast Guard seeks criminal charges in fatal July 28 Biscayne Bay sailboat collision

The U.S. Coast Guard has referred a case to the U.S. Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution, following the tragic July 28 collision on Biscayne Bay near Hibiscus Island that killed three young girls taking part in a summer sailing camp and injured two others.

The Coast Guard’s Southeast District said Thursday it is seeking charges of seaman's manslaughter against parties involved in the towing company operating the vessel and barge that struck the sailboat. The barge was being pushed by the vessel identified as the Wood Chuck.

The incident claimed the lives of 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich, 13-year-old Erin Victoria Ko Han, and 10-year-old Arielle Mazi Buchman, who died later in the hospital from her injuries. The girls were participating in their last week of sailing camp when the collision occurred.

READ MORE: Attorney for survivor of deadly sailboat crash calls tragedy 'preventable'

"After conducting a thorough marine casualty investigation, we’ve referred this case to Department of Justice for criminal investigation to ensure full accountability and help deter similar cases in the future," said Coast Guard Sector Miami Commander Capt. Frank J. Florio.

The Miami Herald, a WLRN news partner, reported that a Miami-based company, Waterfront Construction, is the registered owner of the tugboat and barge, and that the company, according to state corporate records, is owned by Jorge Rivas.

Lorenzo Palomares, an attorney for Rivas, told the Herald on Thursday that the captain — who has not been identified by authorities — had spent 12 years navigating the waters around Miami Beach. He told the newspaper that a manslaughter charge is inappropriate for what happened.

“How are you going to charge negligence with no drugs and no alcohol,” Palomares said. “They tested everyone on the boat, and they were all clean.”