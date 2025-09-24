More than half of Miami-Dade residents struggle getting by, report finds

A new report shows more than half of Miami-Dade residents are struggling just to get by.



According to the United Way Miami's 2025 ALICE report, more than 527,000 households in the county can't afford basic needs.



ALICE stands for asset-limited, income-constrained, employed.



Miami-Dade is also considered the most rent-burdened county in the United States.Nearly 60% of residents spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

With another 20% of the average family budget going to transportation, the report states that many families are forced to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table.

