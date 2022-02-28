Top scientists say climate change has irreversibly impacted Florida

Unchecked climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly — and the world has a limited window to stop it from getting worse, according to a new global report from the world’s top scientists.

“The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future,” says the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, released on Monday.

The nearly 2,000-page report had a global focus, but Florida was repeatedly used as an example of a place where the impacts of climate change were already being felt, both economically and environmentally.

