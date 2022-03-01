Miami's interim police chief is appointed to the position permanently
Manny Morales, who spent the past five months navigating Miami’s tricky political terrain and reversing questionable personnel decisions made under his controversial predecessor, was named to the position permanently Monday — the city’s fifth police chief the past decade.
Morales took the helm of the high-profile agency and its more than 1,300 sworn officers in October after a tumultuous six months that led to the firing of Art Acevedo, who lasted only six months after angering city leaders with a series of puzzling decisions and awkward public statements.
“After further evaluating Chief Morales’ performance during the first 100 days, I am extremely confident that he is eminently qualified, respected and admired by many and will continue to do a great job as Chief for the Police Department,” City Manager Art Noriega said in a statement Monday.
Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.