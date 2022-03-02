Florida Senate debates bill that would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

The Florida Senate on Wednesday took up a proposal that would prevent doctors from providing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill is similar to a Mississippi law currently being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bill would allow for exceptions if two doctors certify in writing that a fetus has what the proposal calls a fatal fetal abnormality.

However, the measure does not have an exception for victims of rape or incest.

Senators were spending the afternoon debating 13 amendments proposed by Democrats that would weaken the bill.

All are expected to fail.

Bill supporters, including Senator Dennis Baxley, feel the measure will save the lives of thousands of unborn babies.

“It’s time to realize that we are dealing with infants," Baxley said. "When you look back over the history of Roe v. Wade, we’ve killed 62 million of our own children. There has to be a better way to work through unplanned pregnancies.”

Opponents of the bill, including Senator Gary Farmer, feel the government should not be involved with a woman’s right to choose.

“When we declare that after 15 weeks, an abortion is not available, we’ve taken the decision-making process away from the woman,” Farmer said.

The Senate could vote on the measure Thursday. The bill was passed by the House two weeks ago.

If approved by the Senate, the legislation would go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated that he supports the 15-week limit.