U.S. will increase in consular staffing in Cuba despite 'Havana syndrome' concerns

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Nora Gámez Torres
Published March 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST
FAMILY REUNIFICATION CUBA - ERMITA
Daniel Varela, Miami Herald
/
Miami Herald
Marietta Medialdea holds a heart-shaped candy box with a message to President Biden to restart consular services in Cuba.

The Biden administration is expected to announce a partial staffing increase in the U.S. embassy in Havana that will help address a years-long visa backlog affecting thousands of Cuban American families, a source familiar with the plan said.

Last month, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told lawmakers the plan involved sending temporary duty officers to Havana to help with immigration visa processing. The top U.S. diplomat in Havana, Timothy Zuñiga-Brown, is expected to make the formal announcement in a press conference Thursday in Havana.

Still, the plan does not involve fully restoring the embassy operations to their previous levels, the source said. The source, who was not authorized to discuss the plan details, asked to remain anonymous.

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald.

Nora Gámez Torres
