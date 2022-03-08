Lake Okeechobee fight puts water users at odds with environmental interests

Municipal leaders rallied Monday for the passage of a proposed water bill they say is necessary to keep West Palm Beach taps flowing but that continues to disquiet environmentalists.

With the last scheduled day of the 2022 legislative session approaching Friday, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James held a news conference to voice support for Senate Bill 2508 – legislation tied to the state budget that was passed overwhelmingly by the full Florida Senate last month.

James was joined by Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth and County Commissioner Mack Bernard, as well as West Palm Beach Fire Department Chief Diana Matty, Delray Beach City Commissioner Ryan Boylston and South Florida Water Coalition Director Ryan Rossi.

