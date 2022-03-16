Miami-Dade County requires landlords to provide a minimum two-month notice of rent hikes

Tenants in Miami-Dade County must receive at least two months notice before a rent increase of more than 5% under legislation approved by county commissioners on Tuesday.

The notification rule that passed unanimously requires landlords to provide written notice at least 60 days ahead of a rent increase above 5%. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is expected to waive the 10-day waiting period and enact the legislation this week.

“This just provides a little cushion,” said Eileen Higgins, the county commissioner who sponsored the legislation after reports of tenants facing rent increases of 50% and more within weeks of a lease ending. “It’s totally shocking what is going on.”

