The wage gap means Latinas could work full-time year-round and never catch-up

Right now, Latinas earn $.57 for every dollar a non-Hispanic man makes, which adds up to thousands of dollars lost in wages a year — and more than a million over a lifetime.

That means even Latinas who work full-time and year-round may never catch up to their male counterparts. The analysis is out in a new report from the National Women’s Law Center this month and we hear from the author Jasmine Tucker, director of research at the center.

