A real estate firm aims to help renters become homebuyers in Miami

Rising property prices have made buying a home difficult for many Miami residents. One company new to the local real estate market hopes to change that with its homebuyer coaching program.

New York real estate technology firm Landis is now available to Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville residents who need an assist to transition from renter to homeowner.

Since Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit founded Landis in 2018 after being Stanford University classmates, the company has expanded to 50 cities throughout America. Its mission of helping people build credit and ultimately gain the financial wherewithal to buy a home has drawn support from several financial backers.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.