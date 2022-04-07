© 2022 WLRN
Carlos Gimenez proposes bill to end mask requirements on airplanes and trains

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Bryan Lowry
Published April 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
Travelers wearing protective masks walk through Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., in May.
The legislation would effectively strike down the TSA policy that requires masking on airplanes, trains and subways.

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez introduced legislation Thursday that would prevent the Transportation Safety Administration from requiring passengers on airplanes to wear masks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gimenez’s “America Reopens Act” would prevent any federal agency or entity that receives federal funding from requiring vaccination, testing or masking for travelers if they are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. The legislation would effectively strike down the TSA policy that requires masking on airplanes, trains and subways.

The TSA directive, adopted early in the pandemic, was extended in March to last through April 18. Another extension is possible amid concerns of a new wave.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Bryan Lowry
