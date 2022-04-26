© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cruise operator Carnival says its CEO is stepping down

WLRN 91.3 FM | By The Associated Press
Published April 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
ArnoldDonald.jpeg
Wilfredo Lee
/
Associated Press
Carnival CEO Arnold Donald is stepping down in August.

Carnival Corp. said Tuesday that CEO Arnold Donald will step down on Aug. 1 and be replaced by the cruise line company’s chief operations officer.

Donald has led Miami-based Carnival since 2013, when he succeeded founder Mickey Arison, and is among a relatively small number of Black CEOs at major U.S. corporations. The company said Donald, 67, will become vice chairman of the board.

Under Donald’s watch, the company hit record profits before the pandemic. Last fall, he described running the company after revenue fell to essentially zero.

The new CEO will be Josh Weinstein, 48, a 20-year company executive. He will take the helm as the cruise industry tries to recover from the pandemic, which caused ships to be mothballed and cut off revenue for the companies. Carnival expects each of its nine top cruise brands to return their full fleets to sailing by the end of the year.

Weinstein oversees much of Carnival’s business, including its global maritime, audit and information-technology operations. Before that, he spent 10 years as the company’s treasurer.

Tags

News Local NewsbusinessCarnival Cruisestourismnews
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content
Carnival Cruise Line's Ecstasy is docked amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 27 in Jacksonville, Fla. Carnival says it's planning to resume cruises beginning in August
  1. Carnival Set To Resume Cruises
  2. Cuba, Customer Safety And Cruising With Carnival Corp. CEO
  3. Virus Outbreaks Not Affecting Cruise Line Business
  4. Cruise lines paid "millions of dollars to the Cuban Government" for "impermissible travel"