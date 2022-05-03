© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Florida Supreme Court reprimands Palm Beach County judge

WLRN 91.3 FM | By News Service of Florida
Published May 3, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
florida_supreme_court.jpg
Miami Herald
The Florida Supreme Court

With Chief Justice Charles Canady saying judges need to be “rule followers,” the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a public reprimand to a Palm Beach County judge.

Judge Marni Bryson stood quietly as Canady read a reprimand at the beginning of a Supreme Court session in Tallahassee.

The reprimand stemmed from an investigation by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission that found, in part, that Bryson, from 2016 to 2019, was absent from the courthouse more days than were allowed by judicial leave.

An agreement that Bryson reached as a result of the investigation also included a $37,500 fine and a 10-day suspension without pay.

“This is a sad occasion for you, for this court and for the entire state judiciary,” Canady said to Bryson.

