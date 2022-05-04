© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

CDC reiterates its recommendation for masks on planes and trains

By The Associated Press
Published May 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
In this 2020 file photo, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant prepares a plane bound for takeoff at the Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
In this 2020 file photo, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant prepares a plane bound for takeoff at the Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, Mo.

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks while on public transportation, including in airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, citing the current spread of coronavirus and projections of future COVID-19 trends.

For months, the Transportation Security Administration had been enforcing a requirement that passengers and workers wear masks.

The government had repeatedly extended the mandate, and the latest one had been set to expire May 3. But a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule on April 18. The same day, the TSA said it would no longer enforce the mandate.

The CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision, which the department did. On Tuesday, CDC officials declined to comment on the status of the appeal. DOJ officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The Associated Press
