Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee steps down

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
Florida secretary of state Laurel Lee speaks at pre-legislative news conference on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office made the announcement Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Steve Cannon
/
AP
Florida secretary of state Laurel Lee speaks at pre-legislative news conference on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office made the announcement Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office made the announcement Thursday.

In a resignation letter, Lee said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019.

Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she's considering a run for Congress.

DeSantis’ office said it would soon have an announcement on Lee’s replacement.

Lee was previously a Hillsborough Circuit Court judge, after serving as both an assistant U.S. attorney and assistant public defender.

She was appointed secretary of state by DeSantis in January 2019.]

The governor’s office did not immediately name a permanent or interim replacement.

