MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Brightline rail service offers cheap fares this weekend to celebrate its third anniversary

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Antonio Fins
Published May 20, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
Lannis Waters
The Palm Beach Post
A man walks through the lounge at the Brightline station in downtown West Palm Beach in a November 2021 photo. The Brightline is offering $3 and $5 fares between its stations in West Palm Beach, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale this weekend to celebrate its third anniversary.

The Brightline intercity rail service said it will celebrate its third anniversary with cut-rate fares this weekend, along with live events at its three stations in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Passengers will be able to ride the privately-run train for $3 and $5 SMART fares. The cost for a one-way ticket from West Palm to Miami is $22 for a SMART fare and $37 for a Premium seat.

Brightline, which currently runs daily trains between the three stations, will eventually expand to Orlando. The extended portion is more than 70% complete and will be finished by the end of 2022. The company said, after extensive safety testing, it expects passengers can expect rail service between South Florida and Orlando to start in early 2023.

Read more at our news partner, The Palm Beach Post.

Antonio Fins
