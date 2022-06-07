Accused serial 'Pillowcase Rapist' is facing charges in Broward County attacks.

He eluded capture for more than three decades, but in January 2020 South Florida authorities said they finally captured a man widely suspected of being the serial “Pillowcase Rapist.”

Robert Eugene Koehler has been sitting in a Miami jail on two charges from a single sexual battery case for 2½ years. On Tuesday, in Broward County, charges started to add up.

Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kami Floyd said six arrest warrants have been filed against Koehler for Broward County rape cases. But Floyd said there may be many more.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

