Climate change leads to extreme weather for most Floridians, new study finds

A new study shows that the vast majority of Floridians have experienced extreme weather events associated with climate change, like hurricanes, hot weather and flooding.

It also shows that more Floridians want the state to protect against future events, rather than invest in clean energy.

The study was produced by Harvard University, in partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and NPR.

Attitudes expressed in the study appear to support Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s focus on resilience projects. Alonzo Plough is with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“The bottom line is, how can we connect this recognition that those impacts of extreme weather events are related to climate change. If climate change is human-caused, then we can do something about it collectively.”

DeSantis has done little to move the state toward cleaner energy sources. Nearly a quarter of Floridians say extreme weather events have caused serious financial hardship.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.