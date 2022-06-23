Miami Beach commissioner Mark Samuelian dies after illness

Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian died Wednesday after an “unexpected illness,” his partner said. He was 58.

Samuelian, who was known for his “resident first” governing style and a focus on public safety, first took office in 2017 and was reelected in 2021. He was born in Boston and bought his first home in Miami Beach in 2003.

The news of his death stunned the city, leading to messages of sadness and admiration from the residents he served and his colleagues on the commission. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted her condolences on Twitter.

