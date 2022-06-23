© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Miami Beach commissioner Mark Samuelian dies after illness

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Martin Vassolo
Published June 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT
MIA__N1_2900.jpg
Sam Navarro
/
Special for the Miami Herald
Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian gets sworn in for his second term by Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez during a ceremony held at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian died Wednesday after an “unexpected illness,” his partner said. He was 58.

Samuelian, who was known for his “resident first” governing style and a focus on public safety, first took office in 2017 and was reelected in 2021. He was born in Boston and bought his first home in Miami Beach in 2003.

The news of his death stunned the city, leading to messages of sadness and admiration from the residents he served and his colleagues on the commission. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted her condolences on Twitter.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags

News newsLocal NewsMiami Beach
Martin Vassolo
See stories by Martin Vassolo