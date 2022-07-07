© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in ‘Marsy’s Law’ case

WLRN 91.3 FM | By News Service of Florida
Published July 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT
Close-up image of a police officer's uniform, showing only the chest, with a badge and body camera.
Julio Cortez
/
AP

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Aug. 31 in a closely watched case about whether a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law” can shield the identities of police officers.

The court issued an order Thursday scheduling the arguments. The voter-approved Marsy’s Law included a series of protections for crime victims.

The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents.

The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news media organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.

Tags

News Florida Supreme Courtconstitutional amendmentscrime victimspoliceFloridanews
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
florida_supreme_court.jpg
  1. Miami oversight board opposes applying ‘Marsy’s Law’ to police
  2. Amendment 6, Marsy’s Law, Passes; Victims’ Rights To Be Added to Florida’s Constitution
  3. A new Marsy’s Law case involving police is bolstering media groups seeking answers from the Florida Supreme Court