Orlando Brightline train expansion won't include a Disney station

Plans to expand the Brightline passenger-rail service to the Orlando area from South Florida will no longer include a stop at Disney Springs, officials announced this week.

In November 2020, Brightline and The Walt Disney Co. reached an agreement to build a train station at Disney Springs, the corporation's retail and restaurant complex along Interstate 4 south of the company's theme parks.

This past week, Brightline announced that in addition to expanding its service to Orlando International Airport, it now plans to build stations at the Orange County Convention Center and an alternate site near Disney Springs, but not on Disney-owned land.

