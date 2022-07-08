Walmart offers grocery delivery in South Florida — right to your fridge

Walmart has started offering to deliver groceries right into customers’ fridges across South Florida.

The retail giant’s “InHome” delivery service began this week in parts of Florida, including across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. InHome is available as an add-on to the Walmart+ membership program, which costs $12.95 a month, or $98 a year. And InHome is an extra $7 a month, or $40 per year.

The service lets customers choose where their groceries will be delivered, whether it’s at their doorstep, their garage or in their refrigerator. If customers aren’t home, delivery workers will use a one-time access code to enter someone’s door or garage. The deliveries will be recorded by a camera on employees’ vests, and the recording will be available for up to a week after an order, according to a company statement.

