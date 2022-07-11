An OB-GYN proposes a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf to bypass state bans

A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in Southern states where abortion bans have been enacted.

The idea is being spearheaded by Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco.

Autry says their legal team believes there is a swath of federal water, outside of state laws, where licensed providers could safely and legally provide first-trimester abortions out of reach of state laws. It would also offer contraception and other care.

She said the proposal is in the fundraising stage through the nonprofit PRROWESS, short for Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes.

