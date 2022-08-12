Broward schools correct mistranslated ballot language

Broward school officials are taking steps to fix a question about a proposed school tax that was inaccurately translated on voter ballots.

The school district has written new language that has been sent to the Broward Supervisor of Elections, district spokeswoman Keyla Concepción said.

“The Supervisor of Elections Office will post it at polling locations, early voting sites and future Vote-by-Mail ballots,” Concepción said. “The Supervisor of Elections Office has also placed the information on its website.

The District will share the notification through all its distribution channels to ensure the public is informed about the revision.”

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

