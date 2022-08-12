© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Broward schools correct mistranslated ballot language

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Scott Travis
Published August 12, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT
According to local law in Florida's Miami-Dade County, precincts with significant shares of Haitian American voters are required to offer ballots in Haitian Creole, in addition to English and Spanish.
Jeff Greenberg
/
Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
According to local law in Florida's Miami-Dade County, precincts with significant shares of Haitian American voters are required to offer ballots in Haitian Creole, in addition to English and Spanish.

Broward school officials are taking steps to fix a question about a proposed school tax that was inaccurately translated on voter ballots.

The school district has written new language that has been sent to the Broward Supervisor of Elections, district spokeswoman Keyla Concepción said.

“The Supervisor of Elections Office will post it at polling locations, early voting sites and future Vote-by-Mail ballots,” Concepción said. “The Supervisor of Elections Office has also placed the information on its website.

The District will share the notification through all its distribution channels to ensure the public is informed about the revision.”

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

News newsBroward County Schools
Scott Travis
See stories by Scott Travis
