Ahead of elections later this month, Florida Matters looks into the important races and the issues

Primary elections are just a week away, and this week on next Florida Matters we discuss the issues and candidates on the ballot.

Although Governor Ron DeSantis has no primary opponent, he still has an influence on races across the state.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee correspondent Lawrence Mower about the challenge facing whoever wins the Democratic gubernatorial primary as they take on DeSantis in November.

They also discuss the impact of the governor’s recent move to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

WUSF political reporter Steve Newborn also joins the conversation to explain what the new maps mean for primary races in the Tampa Bay region — and the referendums that voters need to be paying attention to on the ballot.

And later in the show, Peddie talks with WUSF editor Julio Ochoa about how we plan to cover the 2022 elections — and how YOU can make your voice heard.

You can listen to the conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

