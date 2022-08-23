Democratic Incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Wins Re-election to Congress

Democratic incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins reelection in the race for Florida's District 20 congressional seat, based on results Tuesday night. The seat was previously held by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Cherfilus-McCormick, the first Haitian-American to South Florida in Congress, beat out former Broward Mayor Dale Holness again in an anticipated rematch, and she defeated primary challenger Anika Omphroy, who represents parts of Broward County in the Florida House of Representatives.

The majority-minority District 20 leans heavily democratic. Cherfilus-McCormick is broadly expected to win against Republican Drew Montez Clark in the November general election. Republican Drew Montez-Clark ran unopposed in the primary.

The contentious showdown between the Cherfilus-McCormick and Holness has been merged by back-and-forth allegations and a defamation lawsuit .

Cherfilus-McCormick filed a defamation suit against Holness and a campaign aide for more than $1 million over financial fraud allegations that Holness' campaign made through a text to supporters, accusing the congresswoman of embezzling money to win the seat.

During a special election in January, Cherfilus-McCormick won Florida’s 20th Congressional seat against Holness by a razor-thin 5 votes.

The district includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

