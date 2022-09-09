© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Brazil: man killed by co-worker after argument over upcoming presidential election

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, pictured on Monday delivering a speech, has withdrawn his country from a United Nations compact on migration.
Evaristo Sa
/
AFP/Getty Images
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

A supporter of Brazil’s president used a knife and an axe to kill a backer of the main opposition leader after an argument about politics, weeks ahead of presidential elections, according to police.

The killing occurred on Wednesday, the day of Brazil’s independence bicentennial, near the town of Confresa, Mato Grosso state, in Brazil’s central-west region, a stronghold of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The 24-year-old suspect, who was not identified, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, a 42-year-old farm worker who supports presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police said. Da Silva, a former president, is the main challenger to Bolsonaro ahead of a first round of voting on Oct. 2.

The two men in Mato Grosso worked together and got into a fight over the candidates they supported, according to the suspect’s account. He alleged that dos Santos attacked him first and tried to stab him.

In July, a Bolsonaro supporter allegedly shot and killed a local official of da Silva’s political party in the city of Foz do Iguaçu.

Tags

News Latin AmericaBrazilnewsJair BolsonaroLuiz Inacio Lula da SilvacrimeElections
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
  1. On Independence Day, Brazil's president plans to flaunt his military ties
  2. Why Brazil's Bolsonaro is courting evangelicals in the world's biggest Catholic nation
  3. Brazil's firearm ownership booms, and gun laws loosen, under President Bolsonaro
  4. Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva went from jail to frontrunner
  5. Brazil's President Bolsonaro is trailing in his campaigning for reelection