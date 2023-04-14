© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Favorite Zip Odes: Poems about cafecito, heat, language and I-95 traffic

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Katie Lepri Cohen
Published April 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
A girl holds a piece of paper.
O Miami
/
Samaya Windom holds a piece of paper with her Zip Ode in April 2019.

We’re celebrating National Poetry Month with some of our favorite Zip Odes.

The Zip Ode, an original form invented by O, Miami and WLRN, is designed to transform your zip code into an occasion for place-based, lyrical celebration. You can submit a Zip Ode, year-round.

Each week this month, we're choosing around 10 poems to feature on WLRN and on social media.

Here then are the selected poems from weeks 1 and 2. (You can also check out — and share — these poems on Instagram here or Facebook here.) Spotlight poems are announced on our social media every Saturday.

Zip Ode spotlights page 1.png
O, Miami
/
Zip Ode spotlights page 2
O, Miami
/
Zip Ode spotlights page 3.png
O, Miami
/
Zip Ode spotlights page 4.png
O, Miami
/
Zip Ode spotlights page 5.png
O, Miami
/

The rules are simple: Write the numbers of your zip code down the left-hand side of the page. Each number determines the number of words in that line. If you have a zero in your zip code, that line is a wild card! You can leave it blank, insert an emoji or symbol, use a punctuation mark, or otherwise surprise us.

Make sure to submit your ode by April 20 for a chance to read at our Zip Ode Finale at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

Submit your Zip Ode here.

Katie Lepri Cohen
Katie Lepri Cohen is WLRN's engagement editor. Her work involves distributing and amplifying WLRN's journalism on social media, managing WLRN's social accounts, writing and editing newsletters, and leading audience-listening efforts. Reach out via email at klcohen@wlrnnews.org.
See stories by Katie Lepri Cohen
