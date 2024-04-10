© 2024 WLRN
SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Way fewer students have filled out the FAFSA this year

By Elissa Nadworny
Published April 10, 2024 at 4:50 PM EDT

FAFSA delays and missteps have meant far fewer students have filled out the crucial aid form. Experts worry this will lead to fewer students going to college.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR Breaking News All Things Considered
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
More On This Topic