The Emmys are Sunday night — here's how to watch them

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are this Sunday night, returning to a regular schedule after the previous Emmys were delayed due to Hollywood actors and writers strikes . Here’s what you need to know to watch the ceremony.

When are the Emmy Awards this year?

The Emmy Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC, with an official red carpet pre-show on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. (Fans hoping to tune in earlier can watch E! beginning at 5 p.m. ET.) The Emmys ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, co-creators and stars of Schitt’s Creek.

How do I watch them?

The live broadcast will air on ABC. Viewers without network TV access can watch the awards via streaming subscriptions that include live television, like YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV or Fubo. The Emmys will also be available to watch on Hulu, but not until Monday.

What to watch for

The FX series Shogun leads nominations this year on the drama side, with 25 nods. Others in contention for the top drama spot include Slow Horses, 3 Body Problem and The Morning Show, among others.

FX’s The Bear also set a comedy record with 23 nominations, introducing questions about the relevance of Emmy categories. (Despite its comedy accolades from the Television Academy, NPR’s TV critic calls The Bear “the best drama on TV.”) Other titles in contention for outstanding comedy include Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs and more.

A number of actors are first-time nominees this year, including Ryan Gosling, who’s nominated for a guest role on Saturday Night Live. Greta Lee also snagged her first nomination for The Morning Show.

