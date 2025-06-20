Court backs Trump's control of National Guard. And, the latest on the Israel-Iran war

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

A federal appeals court in California has ruled that President Trump can maintain control over 4,000 California National Guard troops in Los Angeles. The decision blocks, at least temporarily, Gov. Gavin Newsom's efforts to regain control of the Guard. The Trump administration deployed the troops nearly two weeks ago in response to protests in LA, which were sparked by immigration raids in the area.

Richard Vogel / AP / AP Protesters stand off against California National Guard soldiers at the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles during a "No Kings" protest on Saturday.

🎧 The unanimous ruling from the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit doesn't come as a surprise since the judges seemed skeptical of the state's arguments during Tuesday's hearing, Laura Fitzgerald of CapRadio, an NPR network station, tells Up First. The 38-page ruling says the situation in LA likely warranted the president using the California National Guard to ensure federal immigration laws were enforced. The court emphasized the decision only pertained to Trump's authority to deploy the Guard and not what he could do with the troops once deployed. The president called the decision a big win that would have an impact, not just in California, but in any other state where he decides to call in the National Guard.

Trump will make a decision about whether the U.S. will strike Iran within two weeks, the White House announced. This latest move over the United States' involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict comes amid growing concerns from some of his vocal supporters, who have expressed that they think Trump is betraying his "America First" principles. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned that the president's legacy could be on the line based on his decision. The White House has dismissed any connection between the decision's delay and the criticism.

🎧 Not everyone in the MAGA world opposes U.S. involvement in the conflict, NPR's Franco Ordoñez points out. Some, like Fox News host Mark Levin, have enthusiastically called for the president to help Israel in the war. Many of Trump's supporters oppose U.S. involvement in Ukraine or Taiwan. But longtime Republican pollster Jon McHenry says some religious conservatives will make an exception for Israel because they consider it the Holy Land.

Today, European diplomats are meeting Iran's foreign minister in Geneva in an attempt to reach a diplomatic solution between Israel and Iran as they enter their second week of war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that Israel will continue attacking Iran's nuclear sites even if Trump doesn't take part. Over 650 people in Iran have been killed by Israeli strikes, according to an independent group. Israel says Iranian missiles have killed 24 people in its country.

🎧 European diplomats have called for restraint but say Israel has the right to protect its security, which is a sharp contrast from Europe's calls for Israel to end the Gaza war, NPR's Daniel Estrin says. A person familiar with the conflict says they believe Israeli officials can destroy Fordo, Iran's most fortified nuclear site, on its own without the U.S.'s help. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, Estrin says. Experts tell Estrin that the U.S.'s bunker-busting bombs would do serious damage to the site, but it wouldn't destroy Iran's ability to build nuclear weapons in the future.

Picture show

Fernanda Pineda / MSF / MSF Margarita Rojas Mena, in Mojaudó, stitched up the photograph of the community school, wounded by bullets from an armed confrontation.

Doctors Without Borders launched a two-year project in 2022 aimed at healing psychic wounds in the remote area of Alto Baudóin western Colombia. The region has experienced years of violence due to conflicts between armed rebel groups and criminal organizations. The project involves tearing up photographs of loved ones and homes and then sewing them back together, an act that serves as a metaphor for healing. The goal is to create rituals that help individuals manage anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. Colombian photographer Fernanda Pineda documented the initiative in her photo series Riografias del Baudó. Take a peek at the photo collection here.

3 things to know before you go

Visual China Group / Getty Images / Getty Images Labubu figures and dolls are seen on display at a Pop Mart store on June 9 in Shanghai.

Labubus have sparked a global frenzy. But how did these plush toys, with their toothy, mischievous grins and furry bodies become a sensation? Addiction to social media, mobile phones, and video games is associated with an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in children, according to a recent study published in JAMA. Brad Larsen last saw his mom at a New York diner before she suddenly died. Years later, he returned to the diner and shared memories of her with a group of strangers. Among them was a bartender who invited him to sit at the table where he and his mom had last been together. That day, Larsen's unsung heroes provided him with the gift of connection with his mom.

