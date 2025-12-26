Jimmy Kimmel jokes about fascism in an 'alternative Christmas message' for Britain

LONDON — Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump as he warned Thursday about the rise of fascism in an address to U.K. viewers dubbed "The Alternative Christmas Message."

The message, aired on Channel 4 on Christmas day, reflected on the impact from the second term in office for Trump, who Kimmel said acts like he's a king.

"From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year," he said. "Tyranny is booming over here."

The channel began a tradition of airing an alternative Christmas message in 1993, as a counterpart to the British monarch's annual televised address to the nation. Channel 4 said the message is often a thought-provoking and personal reflection pertinent to the events of the year.

The comedian has skewered Trump since returning to the air after ABC indefinitely suspended the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show in September following criticism of comments the host made over the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel made remarks in reference to the reaction to Kirk's shooting suggesting that many Trump supporters were trying to capitalize on the death.

Trump celebrated the suspension of the veteran late-night comic and his frequent critic, calling it "great news for America." He also called for other late night hosts to be fired.

The incident, one of Trump's many disputes and legal battles waged with the media, drew widespread concerns about freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Hundreds of leading Hollywood stars and others in the entertainment industry urged Americans to "fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights." The show returned to the air less than a week later.

Kimmel told the U.K. audience that a Christmas miracle had happened in September when millions of people — some who hated his show — had spoken up for free speech.

"We won, the president lost, and now I'm back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking," he said.

Channel 4 previously invited whistle-blower Edward Snowden and Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to deliver the alternative Christmas message.

Kimmel, who said he didn't expect Brits to know who he was, warned that silencing critics is not just something that happens in Russia or North Korea.

Despite the split that led to the American Revolution 250 years ago, he said the two nations still shared a special relationship and urged the U.K. not to give up on the U.S. as it was "going through a bit of a wobble right now."

"Here in the United States right now, we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy from the free press to science to medicine to judicial independence to the actual White House itself," Kimmel said, in reference to demolition of the building's East Wing. "We are a right mess, and we know this is also affecting you, and I just wanted to say sorry."

