Jury finds Live Nation acted as a monopoly and inflated prices

A federal jury in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that Live Nation, the concert giant that owns Ticketmaster, is acting as an illegal monopoly that is driving up ticket prices for consumers.

Doha Mekki, the former acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s antitrust division who helped file the original complaint against Live Nation in 2024, joins us to discuss what the verdict means for the live entertainment industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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