‘Melodrama’ film is a romantic tale of forbidden Haitian and Dominican love

Love, loss, and cultural borders collide in Melodrama — the Dominican and Haitian drama-romance making its U.S. premiere at the 43rd Miami Film Festival.

It's a moving story of a working-class Haitian in the Dominican Republic and a wealthy Dominican widow whose unexpected love challenges grief, class and racial divides.

The lead character, Aimé, is an educated Haitian construction worker and poet played by acclaimed actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, who meets Sonia, a wealthy white Dominican widow portrayed by actress Mercedes Morales.

Jean-Louis, born in Pétion-Ville, Haiti, told WLRN the film spotlights "tense immigration issues" and racial hostilities toward Haitians by Dominicans, with whom they share an island.

"That, in itself, tackles so many taboo conversations within the Dominican society, being Black, being Haitian, being without papers," Jean-Louis said.

"And from the other side being white Dominican, or the 'so-called white Dominican' because I don't believe that they will pass for white in the Western world. The racial tension in the Dominican Republic — it's pretty vivid."

Directed by Dominican filmmaker Andrés Farías, the Spanish-language romance explores the unexpected love connection despised by Sonia’s friends and family members, including her own daughter.

Jean-Louis said while racial and cultural tensions linger, "most of the film is about love" while examining the subtle and overt social rules that hinders it from lasting.

"How do you give, receive, judge love in a society that cannot accept such a relationship between a Black man and a white woman? Between a Haitian and a Dominican? Between a poor person and a rich person?"

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Andrés Farías Melodrama is directed by Dominican filmmaker Andrés Farías

On May 3, 2018, during Haitian Heritage Month, Jean-Louis was awarded the key to North Miami.

The honor recognized his role as Ambassador at Large to Haiti and his commitment to promoting Haitian culture worldwide.

Jean-Louis had small roles in The Bourne Identity, Tears of the Sun and Arliss before moving on to bigger roles in American film and television, such as Heroes from 2007 to 2010. He also portrayed Haitian revolutionary hero Toussaint Louverture in the 2012 French telefilm Toussaint Louverture.

And he continues to take on roles that speak to larger societal issues. Melodrama also highlights mother-daughter conflict in Dominican society.

Sonia’s daughter, Paula, played by actress Pachy Méndez, is going through a divorce and not only disapproves of Sonia’s romantic interest but also seems unable to empathize with her mother’s grieving process.

By contrast, the rebellious teenage granddaughter Miriam, played by actress Sarah Jorge León, supports the romance.

Jean-Louis believes the dynamic in the film was intentional.

"Andreas, the filmmaker, tried to to have a full representation of what's going on in the [Dominican] society, but also leave us with a bit of a hope by including the granddaughter," Jean-Louis said.

"And the way she was able to accept not just the relationship, but also the way that her grandmother was grieving."