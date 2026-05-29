Federal, local law enforcement boost security for the World Cup. ICE role remains unclear

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are ramping up security efforts ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches set to be played in South Florida.

Hard Rock Stadium, temporarily called Miami Stadium for the duration of the tournament, is set to host seven matches.

FBI officials and local authorities gathered at the agency’s Miramar office to announce security measures ahead of what is set to be the largest sporting event the United States has ever hosted.

But they did not clarify confusion over whether U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be present at matches and looking for undocumented immigrants.

READ MORE: Why this summer's World Cup could be the hottest event in Miami - literally

As part of security efforts, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will establish temporary flight restrictions around Hard Rock Stadium and the Fan Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Six Miami-based officers and one Tampa officer have been trained in the FBI’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems program.

“The FBI and a select group of law enforcement partners have the authority and the capability to intercept and seize drones that violate these restrictions,” said FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles.

Violators face civil penalties, criminal fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in prison.

To avoid a repeat of the 2024 Copa America final, where law enforcement dealt with crowd issues and fans breaching security points, FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey said there will be added layers of security at the stadium.

Lynne Sladky / AP Fans wait to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024.

“There will be security zones that are set up to mitigate against those risks… but what I would tell you is that if you don't have a ticket to the game, don't go to the game,” he said, adding that the public should be hyperaware of cyber scams when purchasing tickets.

“Every event like this carries certain amounts of risk. However, the partnerships, the coordination beforehand, the lessons learned, help mitigate against those risks," he added.

ICE presence

Asked directly about ICE's presence or role in World Cup security, Bailey responded by pointing reporters to President Donald Trump’s executive order establishing a White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The order makes no specific mention of how the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, will act on match days. It does say the secretary of Homeland Security and other agencies will coordinate planning and execution of the tournaments.

“This is about safety and security of the matches and of the fans. There's an anticipated influx of visitors to our country to these matches. We're gonna facilitate that in cooperation and coordination with all federal law enforcement agencies and in compliance with federal statute,” said Bailey.

Earlier this month, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said that (ICE) officers would be present at World Cup games. He refused to rule out the possibility of immigration arrests at the games. The statements contradicted those of Rodney Barreto, chair of the Miami FIFA World Cup Host Committee, who has earlier said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured him ICE agents were "not going to be at the stadium." Despite calls to do so, FIFA has not called for a moratorium of ICE enforcement at matches this summer.

While there are no specific credible threats to the event at the moment, authorities say they will remain vigilant.

The first World Cup match in Miami, between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, kicks off at 6 p.m. June 15.