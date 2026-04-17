ICE acting director Todd Lyons will resign at end of May, DHS says

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Todd Lyons, a key executor of President Donald Trump's mass deportations agenda, will resign at the end of May, federal officials announced Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced Lyons' departure, calling him a great leader of ICE who helped to make American communities safer. Mullin said Lyons' last day will be May 31.

"We wish him luck on his next opportunity in the private sector," Mullin said in a statement. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press asking why he is resigning.

Lyons, who was named acting director in March 2025, led the agency at the center of President Donald Trump's plans to reshape immigration to the U.S.

Under his leadership, the agency was granted a massive infusion of cash through Congress, which it used to expand hiring and detention capabilities, and it ramped up arrests to meet demand from the administration.

ICE was also central to a series of high-profile immigration enforcement operations in American cities, including Chicago and Minneapolis, a deployment that ended after backlash erupted over the deaths of two American protesters at the hands of federal immigration officers.

Stephen Miller, the president's deputy chief of staff and the main architect of his immigration policy, called Lyons a "dedicated leader."

"His courageous work at ICE has saved countless thousands of American lives and helped deliver safety and tranquility to millions of Americans," Miller said in a statement.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson described Lyons in a post on X as "an American patriot who made our country safer."

It's not clear who might replace Lyons. But whoever does will take over an agency flush with cash while still a flashpoint for controversy. ICE is at the center of a battle in Congress, with Democratic lawmakers demanding restraints on immigration officers before agreeing to restore routine funding for DHS.

On Thursday, Lyons, along with two other top immigration officials, appeared before a House subcommittee to argue for his agency's budget and faced continued scrutiny from lawmakers of ICE's actions.

Lyons' departure also comes as DHS is under new leadership after Trump fired former Secretary Kristi Noem, who led the department through the administration's major immigration policy changes.

Mullin, who took over as secretary last month, is likely to continue to advance the president's agenda but has struck a softer tone on some of the administration's most contentious policies.

Public perceptions of ICE during Lyons' tenure were low. In a February AP-NORC poll, most U.S. adults, including independents, said they have an unfavorable view of the agency.

Lyons faced questions in Congress over the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and was asked if he would apologize for the way some Trump administration officials characterized Good as an agitator. He declined to do so.

"I welcome the opportunity to speak to the family in private. But I'm not going to comment on any active investigation," Lyons said.

Lyons said he had seen video that captured Pretti's shooting but said he could not comment, citing an active investigation.

Lyons, who joined ICE in 2007 as an immigration enforcement agent in Texas, signed off on a memo, first obtained by The Associated Press, that granted federal immigration officers sweeping powers to forcibly enter homes and make arrests without a judge's warrant.

Trump's border czar Tom Homan described Lyons as serving selflessly and "a highly respected and effective acting Director of ICE."

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