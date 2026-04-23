U.S. soldier charged with using classified information to bet on Maduro's removal

Updated April 23, 2026 at 9:46 PM EDT

Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed an indictment against a U.S. Army special forces soldier, accusing him of using his insider knowledge of the clandestine military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January to reap more than $400,000 in profits on the popular prediction market site Polymarket.

The Justice Department says Gannon Ken Van Dyke, 38, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, was part of the team that planned and carried out the predawn raid in Caracas earlier this year that resulted in the apprehension of Maduro.

The Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed the actions against Van Dyke, the first time U.S. officials have leveled criminal charges against someone over prediction market wagers.

Court records show Van Dyke now faces counts of wire fraud, commodities fraud, misusing non-public government information and other charges.

Hours after Maduro was arrested, Van Dyke was pictured on the deck of a warship in military fatigues and carrying a rifle, standing alongside three other military officials, according to the indictment.

Before the photo was taken, he began trading under numerous usernames including "Burdensome-Mix," allegedly placing bets totalling $32,000 that Maduro would soon be out of power, resulting in winnings exceeding $400,000.

Van Dyke, according to prosecutors, abused his access to information about the classified operation and tried to cover it up by hiding behind pseudonymous Polymarket accounts.

"Prediction markets are not a haven for using misappropriated confidential or classified information for personal gain," said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York. "Those entrusted to safeguard our nation's secrets have a duty to protect them and our armed service members, and not to use that information for personal financial gain."

Van Dyke's defense lawyer is not yet publicly known.

Prosecutors suggested Van Dyke left a digital paper trail by signing up for Polymarket with his personal email.

When online sleuths and media reports drew attention to the large payouts from the Maduro trades, Van Dyke asked Polymarket to delete his account, according to prosecutors, who say Van Dyke claimed he had lost access to the email address he used to open his account. That same day, he also allegedly changed the email address registered to the Polymarket account behind the Maduro trades.

Neal Kumar, Polymarket's chief legal officer, said on X that the case shows that bettors on the cryptocurrency-powered site can be identified when the company works with federal investigators.

"It's not anonymous — you will be found just like this guy," Kumar said.

The charges against Van Dyke come at a sensitive time for the prediction market industry, which has been growing exponentially, despite calls in Washington and among state leaders for the sites to be reined in.

While Van Dyke is the first to be charged in the U.S. for suspected Polymarket insider trading, Israeli authorities in February arrested several people and charged two on suspicion of using classified information to place bets about military operations in Iran on Polymarket.

Polymarket's most popular exchange is based in Panama, outside of the reach of U.S. regulators, and accessible to Americans only by using a virtual private network.

The Biden administration cracked down on Polymarket and forced it to wind down its U.S. operations.

The Trump administration, however, has given the controversial site a warmer reception, dropping a criminal investigation and allowing the company to open a separate U.S. exchange overseen by regulators in Washington, putting at least one of its sites on similar footing as its main competitor, Kalshi.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., is an advisor to both Kalshi and Polymarket.

Not long before the charges were announced on Thursday, President Trump answered a reporter's question about government insiders profiting on prediction market sites, saying he condemns the practice.

"Well, the whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino," said Trump, who once owned several casinos in Atlantic City, NJ. "I was never much in favor of it, I don't like it conceptually," he said of prediction market sites. "It's a crazy world, it's a much different world than it was."

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