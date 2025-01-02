Dara Kam
Dara Kam is a Senior Writer at the News Service of Florida.
Person Page
Known for his humble demeanor, soft-spoken nature, and Southern twang, MacKay's decades-long public-service career included stints as a state legislator, U.S. representative, lieutenant governor, and governor.
DeSantis issued an executive order allowing supervisors of elections in Milton-affected counties to make changes such as consolidating polling sites and making it easier for displaced voters to obtain mail-in ballots.
The Supreme Court decision rejected a series of arguments, including claims related to abuse Cole suffered as a teenager at the state’s notorious Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.
Nearly two dozen men, most of them elderly, peppered Attorney General Ashley Moody’s staff Monday with questions about a $20 million program that will compensate them for brutality they endured at the notorious Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna and Okeechobee School in South Florida.
The ruling likely will set off a flurry of appeals in the runup to the scheduled Aug. 29 execution of Loran Cole. Cole was sentenced to death in the February 1994 murder of John Edwards, who went to the Ocala National Forest to camp with his sister, a student at Eckerd College, court records show.
Loran Cole, 57, was sentenced to death in the February 1994 murder of John Edwards, who went to the Ocala National Forest to camp with his sister, a student at Eckerd College, court records show. Cole was 17 when he was sent to Dozier in 1984.
Champions of short-term rentals say they provide extra income for homeowners and boost tourism, while critics complain that noise, trash, and traffic woes from a revolving cast of visitors negatively transform neighborhoods.
After vetoes wiped out funding for joint legislative offices, Florida's Senate President and House Speaker quickly assured employees that they were working to ensure workers were protected.
An appeals court upheld the denial of a public-records request for Gov. Ron DeSantis but did not weigh in on the issue of executive privilege.
Three parents have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a controversial 2023 Florida law that increased scrutiny of school-library books and instructional materials, alleging the process for removing books unconstitutionally discriminates against parents who disagree with "the state's favored viewpoint."
A Leon County circuit judge required a state panel to revise what is known as a "financial impact statement" that will appear on the November ballot with a proposed constitutional amendment about abortion rights.
A transgender Hillsborough County teacher is one of two instructors who are seeking a preliminary injunction. The judge says he will do his "best to get out an order as quickly as possible.”