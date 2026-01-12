Maduro is out, but Venezuelans are still in shackles

Opinion: President Trump's so-called "law enforcement" capture of Venezuela's dictator Nicolás Maduro will be regarded a failure if it doesn't mean democracy restoration — which may require more U.S. military force.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett warns that in Venezuela Trump may have removed the brutal dictator but he’s left the brutal dictatorship intact. The socialist regime’s top goons, led by acting President Delcy Rodríguez, remain entrenched in power, while Trump has sidelined opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. It’s a worrying sign that, unlike the country’s oil, a return to democracy in Venezuela is low on his agenda.

